PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MVEN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PeerStream to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PeerStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PeerStream in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PeerStream to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PeerStream has an average rating of Buy.

MVEN opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. PeerStream has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.00.

About PeerStream

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

