PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

UBS Group downgraded shares of PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MVEN. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PeerStream in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PeerStream to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of PeerStream in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PeerStream to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PeerStream in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

MVEN stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. PeerStream has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About PeerStream

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

Analyst Recommendations for PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN)

