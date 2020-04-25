Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,245 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target (down previously from GBX 3,250 ($42.75)) on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,597.62 ($34.17).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,193 ($28.85) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,004.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit