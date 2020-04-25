Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,245 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target (down previously from GBX 3,250 ($42.75)) on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,597.62 ($34.17).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,193 ($28.85) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,004.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.