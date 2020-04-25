Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

PSNL opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $296.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $5,075,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $4,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 326,392 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

