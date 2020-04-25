Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €15.10 ($17.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.47 ($26.13).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Peugeot stock opened at €12.39 ($14.40) on Tuesday. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.18.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.