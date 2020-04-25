Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,660,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.