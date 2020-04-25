Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 4,104,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,661. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

