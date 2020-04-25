Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.07.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.06. Polarityte has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $49,325.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 372,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,557.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $38,755.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $214,979. 8.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

