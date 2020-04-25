PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of PRRFY stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

