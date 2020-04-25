Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,383. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

