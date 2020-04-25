Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 53,739 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000. Anthem comprises 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.12. 1,390,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,388. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

