Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.