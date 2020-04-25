Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,648 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.94. 1,121,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.41. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

