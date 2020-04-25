Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 2,855,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,158. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

