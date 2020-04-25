PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

