Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

QLT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price (down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 161 ($2.12).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 118.95 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 24,800 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £27,776 ($36,537.75). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.54), for a total value of £150,280.65 ($197,685.67).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

