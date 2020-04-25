Randolph Co Inc Takes $17.85 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,854,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,208,000 after buying an additional 551,464 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

