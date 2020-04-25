Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.43 ($44.68).

RNO stock traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €16.00 ($18.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.76. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

