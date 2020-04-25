Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.43 ($44.68).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €16.00 ($18.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.76. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.