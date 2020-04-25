Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.43 ($44.68).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €16.00 ($18.61). The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.76. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.