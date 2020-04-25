Reviewing Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) and The Competition

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vivint Smart Home to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18% Vivint Smart Home Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A $4.20 million 72.21 Vivint Smart Home Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Vivint Smart Home’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 Vivint Smart Home Competitors 77 123 107 2 2.11

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.85%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 44.90%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home’s peers have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

