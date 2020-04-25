Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,371,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average is $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.