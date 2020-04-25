Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.52. 14,282,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,014,298. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

