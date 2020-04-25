Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.31. 1,634,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,317.39. The company has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

