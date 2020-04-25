Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,705. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

