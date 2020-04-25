Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of GE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 155,548,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,951,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

