Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,608,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,170,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,800. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

