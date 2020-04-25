Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 52,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,812. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

