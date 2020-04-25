Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.93. 5,534,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,761. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

