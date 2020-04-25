Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 170.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.