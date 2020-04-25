Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,695. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.