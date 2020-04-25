Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. 2,828,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,423. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.