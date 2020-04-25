Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,374. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

