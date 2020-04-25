Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

