Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,516. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.