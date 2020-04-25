Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

NYSE:APD traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.78. The company had a trading volume of 811,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

