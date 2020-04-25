Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.41. 26,908,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.