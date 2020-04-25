Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.73 on Friday, reaching $344.10. 2,127,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.45. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

