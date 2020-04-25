Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.18. 2,790,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,667. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

