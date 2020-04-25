Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

