Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,791. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

