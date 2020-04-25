Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

