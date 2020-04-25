Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
