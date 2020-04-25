Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

