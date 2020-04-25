Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.41. 954,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,370. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

