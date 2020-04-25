Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BP by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 73.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in BP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,640,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 13,161,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,512,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.