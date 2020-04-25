Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,871,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,077,144. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $294.78. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

