Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. 3,894,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

