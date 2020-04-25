Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $630.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOP. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Shopify from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.96.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $643.19 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $665.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of -579.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.08 and its 200-day moving average is $405.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 637.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 13.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 398.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

