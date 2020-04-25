Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Peugeot (EPA:UG)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €15.10 ($17.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.47 ($26.13).

EPA UG opened at €12.39 ($14.40) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.18. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

