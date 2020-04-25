Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 7,309,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,122,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

